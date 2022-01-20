And Just Like That...'s Latest Episode Has Us Shouting "Justice for Steve" Again

Watch : Necessary Realness: "SATC" Is Back in New York

Warning: The below contains spoilers for episode eight of And Just Like That...

And Just Like That...one of Sex and the City's most beloved couples has called it quits.

During the Jan. 20 episode, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) finally made a decision about her romantic life: She asked Steve (David Eigenberg) for a divorce so she could pursue a relationship with Che (Sara Ramirez). But before we dive into Miranda and Steve's heartbreaking conversation about their dissolved relationship, let's discuss how the pair found themselves here.

At the start of the episode, Miranda attended an LGBTQ+ rally, where Che was giving a keynote speech. Ironically, as Che advocated for people to live their truth, Miranda began literally hiding from her son Brady (Niall Cunningham), who was in the crowd.

A confused Che confronted Miranda for her odd behavior, asking, "He doesn't know you're in an open marriage?"

Miranda had to break the news to Che that she was not in an open marriage, totally throwing the comedian for a loop: "I'm very clear who I am. I don't sneak around, I don't cheat and I don't lie. I'm a lot of things, but I'm not a homewrecker."