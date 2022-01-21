Where We've Seen the Cast of How I Met Your Father Before

Watch : "How I Met Your Father" Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

If you were thinking, "How do I know them?" while watching How I Met Your Father, we've got you covered.

Hulu released the long-awaited How I Met Your Mother sequel series, How I Met Your Father on Jan. 18. And the best part? With a cast including Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, Josh Peck and Francia Raisa, this show is filled to the brim with familiar faces.

The sequel begins in the year 2045 where Sophie (Hilary) tells her son the story of how she met his father. The series then transports us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

And with Josh from Drake and Josh to Hilary from Lizzie McGuire, this sitcom is truly what dreams are made of.