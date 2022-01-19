The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : "The Flash" Stars Tease 100th Episode With Rapid-Fire Questions

News flash: Danielle Panabaker is pregnant!

The 34-year-old actress, who plays Caitlin Snow on the CW show The Flash, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to reveal what's been making each day just a little more joyful as of late: an upcoming addition to her family.

"Can't keep it to myself anymore," she captioned the post. "Swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!"

The Flash star shared two photos: The first showed her looking happy while holding onto a warm drink and cozily dressed in a thick peacoat, turtleneck and beanie. When viewers swiped to see the second image, they discovered the heartwarming pregnancy reveal: a sweet mirror selfie of Danielle gently cradling her baby bump.

In addition to the post, Danielle shared a short video of herself on her Instagram Story, smiling and rubbing her belly.

This is Danielle's second child with husband Hayes Robbins, who she married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together back in April 2020.