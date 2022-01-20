Bala Just Gave Their Iconic Bangles a Monochromatic Makeover & We're Obsessed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Is anyone else finding it hard to get back into the swing of working out after the holidays?
If you're also feeling unmotivated to break a sweat, Bala's new monochromatic range of aesthetically-pleasing fitness equipment is the perfect place to start. Whether you have a home gym or a corner of the house dedicated to your fitness endeavors, the brand's portal-shaped Floor Mat, iconic Bala Bangles or multipurpose Bala Beam will help you make your space both inspiring and functional.
In addition to releasing new colorways and expanding their kit offerings, Bala also dropped new videos and step-by-step instructions on how to make the most out of each product!
To feel and look better while working out, scroll below to check out Bala's new monochromatic bangles as well as the rest of their lineup of fashionable fitness essentials.
Bala Bangles
Available in seven hues and a 2 lb. version, these bangles will help you up the ante of any home workout or power walking session. All you have to do is wear them on your ankles or wrists to tone up!
Bala Balance Blocks
These semi-circular shaped blocks offer the perfect amount of support for activities like yoga, stretching and rehabilitation.
Bala Beam
Made from recycled steel wrapped in baby-soft silicone, this ergonomic beam allows you to press, curl, row, squat and lunge in style! If 15 lbs. isn't enough, upgrade to the 25 lb. beam.
The Play Mat
This is by far THE cutest mat we've ever seen! Besides supporting you while you break a sweat, this non-slip mat has an antimicrobial, moisture-wicking top layer to prevent slips.
The Power Ring
Made with strength training, HIIT and aerobics in mind, this multi-functional ring is a great supplement for any workout.
Bala Bars
Put Bala Bangles on your ankles and rock these 3 lb. bars in each hand to make the most out of your daily walk!
The Hourglass Roller
Foam rollers are a must if you work out regularly or spend all day at a computer! The unique hourglass shape on this roller allows you to work on the contours on your body with ease, so you can recover faster.
The Floor Kit
Save 15% by buying The Floor Kit, which includes one Hourglass Roller, one set of the Bala Balance Blocks and one Play Mat. It will make your workout corner so much cuter and inspiring!
