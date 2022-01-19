Here's What's Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Just call February the season of love on Netflix.

On Jan. 19, the streaming service revealed the movies, TV shows and original projects premiering next month. Viewers hoping for some romance are lucking out with the premiere of Love Is Blind season two.

Hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey, the new season (produced by Kinetic Content) will introduce viewers to another group of singles seeking transformative love. The only twist is that they have to form connections with strangers without seeing what they look like.

Because season one was so successful, Netflix is also introducing fans to Love Is Blind Japan, where marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged before ever setting eyes on each other.

If you're looking for something more action-packed or family friendly, Netflix has it all in its February guide below.