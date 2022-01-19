Sofía Vergara Transforms Into an Infamous Drug Lord in Griselda First Look

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks Playing Griselda Blanco

Sofía Vergara is transforming into the F airy Cocaine Godmother.

On Jan. 19, Netflix released the first look for its new limited series Griselda starring Vergara. The six-episode series, directed by Andrés Baiz, is inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

"A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Godmother,'" according to the series description.

The first look of the 49-year-old actress stepping into the role, features a seemingly unhappy Vergara wearing a long-sleeved printed top, smoking a cigarette and sitting at a desk.

Along with the first look, the streamer also announced additional cast members including Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and José Zúñiga.