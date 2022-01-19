Mary Cosby Breaks Silence on Skipping The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Speaking her truth.

Mary Cosby is opening up about why she didn't attend the recent filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion.

She took to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 18, joining a conversation hosted by user @Tea_witdre on Twitter Spaces that was captured and later shared by Crazy About Bravo.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Mary told several fans during the audio-only chat. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt...I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

"And I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed," Mary added, seemingly referring to Cameron Williams, Lisa Barlow's late friend who attended her Fresh Wolf event on the show and played a big role in the ladies' suspicions of Mary and her church.