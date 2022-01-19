Marvel "Deeply Saddened" by "Tragic" Death of Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel

Watch : Marvel's "Moon Knight" Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37

Marvel is mourning the death of French actor Gaspard Ulliel.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel," the studio said in a statement obtained by E! News on Jan. 19. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

Before his unexpected death, Ulliel acted in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, which is expected to hit Disney+ on March 30 and co-stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

Ulliel died following a skiing accident in southeastern France. According to Albertville prosecutor Anne Gaches, whose office conducted the investigation into the incident, the accident took place Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 4:00 p.m. in the ski area of the La Rosière resort in Montvalezan. Gaches said Ulliel collided with another skier on top of the blue slope Tetras after turning left, presumably to join his friends on another track.

A media spokesperson for La Rosière ski resort said, "Ski patrol rescue and an in-house resort doctor were called for help and immediately arrived onto the scene following the accident." The doctor then called a helicopter, the spokesperson added, to transport Ulliel to the University Hospital of Grenoble.