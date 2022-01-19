Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Father-Daughter Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Total Touchdown

Over the holiday weekend, Jay-Z and his oldest mini-me, Blue Ivy Carter, enjoyed some father-daughter quality time together at the Rams vs. Cardinals game. See the pic that has fans checking it twice.

By Kisha Forde Jan 19, 2022 8:44 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBeyoncéCeleb KidsBlue Ivy CarterCelebritiesJay Z
Watch: See Blue Ivy Carter All Grown Up for Her 10th Birthday

Make no mistake, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter truly are the blueprint.
 
And no further proof is needed than their most recent outing together on Monday, Jan. 17, when the father-daughter duo spent some quality time together at the Rams vs. Cardinals game. For the occasion, both Jay and Blue stepped out in style—with the rapper wearing a black windbreaker and black bucket hat, while his 10-year-old wore a black baseball cap paired with a black graphic T-shirt and clear-framed glasses.
 
The photo of the pair—sans mom Beyoncé and younger siblings Rumi and Sir—had fans seeing double since it's clear that Blue looks more and more like her famous parents each day, and has the swag to match. As one person wrote on Twitter, "That's Bey•Jay = Blue Jay." While another commented on her effortless style, tweeting, "Blue Ivy dressing better than me in my prime!"
 
Their daytime outing comes just a little more than a week after Blue celebrated her 10th birthday. For the momentous day on Jan. 7, Blue's grandmother, Tina Knowles, shared a special shout-out dedicated to the Grammy winner.

photos
Blue Ivy Carter's Iconic Moments

"It seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things," Tina captioned her Instagram post. "Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday, but she did what she always does. She came when she got good and ready three days later, but we still share the bond."

Trending Stories

1

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Ski Accident

3
Exclusive

Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Talks Angelina Jolie Being His Stepmom

Tina continued, "Blue gives the best advice like a grown person. I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!"
 
But as evidenced by her latest photo, Blue Ivy may still be young but she's growing up quite fast.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Ski Accident

3
Exclusive

Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Talks Angelina Jolie Being His Stepmom

4

Former FBI Agent Concludes Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney

5

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir