This Servant Teaser Is Proof Season 3 Is Freakier Than Ever

Watch : Apple TV's "Servant" Season 3 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Jericho may be back, but the drama is far from over.

M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant returns for season three on Jan. 21, and judging by this sneak peek, things are about to get even weirder than before.

Season two ended with Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) bringing back baby Jericho.

How Leanne pulled off that miracle after Aunt Josephine nearly killed her is totally unclear. Following the season two finale, some fans began to believe that Leanne is a saint or even an angel fallen from grace, but it seems that she's trying to just be human in the upcoming episodes.

Try as Leanne might, it appears the Church of Lesser Saints does not believe that Leanne can stay with the Turners and live out a regular life as she desires. In the official trailer, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) tells Sean (Toby Kebbell), "This cult can come back for her at any time."