New Real Dirty Dancing Show Promises to Give Celebs the Time of Their Lives

These celebs have hungry eyes on the prize.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Fox announced its all-new celebrity dance competition, The Real Dirty Dancing, where eight celebrities will relive the most memorable dance moments from the iconic classic film, Dirty Dancing, in the hopes of becoming the next "Baby" and "Johnny."
The series, which premieres Feb. 1 and is hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, follows Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love as they head to the original set at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, and partner up to learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze-led movie. Yes, they will be tackling the legendary lift.
According to the series description, "Throughout the event special, Dirty Dancing's memorable music and unforgettable fashion will transport viewers right back to that magical summer in 1963."
Tbh, we're already swooning thinking about Tyler C stepping into the role of "Johnny."
The competition, which is produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, "will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will make it through and which couple will be 'put in a corner.' In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned the winning 'Baby' and 'Johnny,' becoming The Real Dirty Dancing champions," the description continued.
Dan Martin serves as showrunner for the four-episode special event with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Dave Emery as executive producers.
Watch these celebs have the time of their lives when The Real Dirty Dancing premieres Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9 PM on Fox.