Don't Hate Us Over These Burning Questions We Have About And Just Like That...

Watch : Chris Noth CUT From "And Just Like That" Finale

And just like that...we're still trying to wrap our heads around what the hell is going on in New York City.

When And Just Like That... debuted on HBO Max, we tuned in with an open mind and a refreshed interest in catching up with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and most of her friends for the first time since 2010's ill-received Sex and the City 2. But as the episodes continue to drop and the storylines grow increasingly more erratic, our concerns over the Sex and the City revival are growing too big to ignore any longer. We couldn't help but wonder: Are some things better left in the past?

Still, despite our best efforts, we also can't help but be utterly transfixed by what is happening, unable to resist pressing play to devour each outing faster than Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) with a mimosa at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday. We used to come for the clothes and cosmos, now we're here for the unintentional memes.

It's not that we don't want to see Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating life, love and friendships in their fifties. No, we just want this chapter of their lives to be explored in a way that's worthy of them and the decades-long history their audience has with this world.