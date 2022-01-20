Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

Watch : TLC "Sister Wives" Exclusive: Nanny Tests Positive for COVID-19

This was one birthday present the Brown family didn't want anyone to bring to the party.

Sister Wives' Robyn and Kody Brown celebrated their daughter Ariella's birthday on Jan.10, and she wanted the entire family to be there for her party. In order to do so, everyone got tested for COVID-19 beforehand.

But in an E! News exclusive clip of the Jan. 23 episode, Robyn explains that the fun and games didn't last long. The day after the party, her nanny's husband tested positive and the day after that, the nanny herself tested positive as well.

"We got everybody together." Robyn says in the video. "If it had just been me and my kids doing Ari's birthday party at our house, the only point of exposure we would have had to worry about was whether or not Kody was going somewhere."

She continues, "Right now there's a possibility that we all have COVID."

"I don't want that to make us all go, 'Okay, well we can't do this anymore.'"