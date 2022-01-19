January 2022's Best New Beauty Products: OUAI, Kosas, Charlotte Tilbury & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Dare we ask how those New Year's resolutions are going?
Whether you've transformed into a new person in a matter of weeks or you're still in your holiday pajamas and have yet to buy a 2022 planner, we're here to remind you that you're exactly where you need to be. But if getting some packages full of beauty products delivered to your doorstep will help you feel inspired, we've got you covered!
The month isn't even through and so many incredible beauty products have dropped. We're talking a new heavenly-scented body wash and cream from OUAI, revamped formulas of iconic products from Kosas and Living Proof, eye creams and moisturizers that will make you look awake before your morning coffee and so much more.
Below, the 20 new beauty launches that have us too stunned to speak!
Kosas 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow
Kosas' iconic 10-Second Eye is back and better than ever (and selling out quick)! Available in seven mesmerizing shades and packed with anti-aging skincare benefits, this liquid eyeshadow will give you the ultimate eye look in a matter of seconds—literally! No more blending a bunch of colors, just swipe a little on your eyelid and you're good to go!
Naked Apple Oil-Free Blemish Control Gel Cleanser
Everyone solid skincare routine should include a trustworthy cleanser like Kinship's new Naked Apple Cleanser! The dermatologist-tested formula includes apple extract, niacinamide, lactic acid and a plant-based probiotic to help create a healthy skin barrier, clear and minimize the appearance of pores, in addition to preventing future blemishes. We love how soft our skin feels after using it!
Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel
This eye gel will help you look awake and ready for the day before your first cup of coffee! Thanks to a unique blend of caffeine, Tetrapeptides, Rosemary Leaf Extract, bioengineered Succinic Acid and Voandzeia Subterranea Seed Extract, this morning must-have works to minimize puffiness and fine lines while giving skin a smoother appearance.
Bite Beauty Agave Lip Butter Balm
Don't let the winter weather ruin your pout! Thankfully, Bite's new lip balm is infused with ingredients like mango butter and agave nectar to nourish lips back to health and lock in moisture.
Makeup Revolution 5D Lash POW Mascara
Give your lashes a boost with Makeup Revolution's new mascara! The vegan formula will help you bring the volume and drama to any eye look.
Morphe 2 Keep It Calm Face Mist
Give your face some TLC with this super hydrating mist from Morphe 2's Clarifying Skincare Collection! With the help of reishi mushrooms, aloe vera and lavender, this mist provides a cooling sensation to help soothe and hydrate stressed skin.
Morphe 35T Sweetest Tea Artistry Palette
It may be cold outside, but that's not an excuse to shy away from color! Morphe's latest artistry palette features 35 matte and shimmery shades to bring some warmth back into your life in the form of a bold eye look.
Living Proof Dry Volume & Texture Spray
If you were obsessed with Living Proof's Full Dry Volume Blast as much as we were, you'll love the new formula even more! The multi-use spray provides buildable, long-lasting volume and texture to make any bad hair day a whole lot better. Plus, it offers heat protection up to 410° F!
Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer
Need a new moisturizer to rescue you from dry winter skin? Look no further than Ole Henriksen's latest launch. This clinically-tested moisturizer is packed with peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid to strengthen your skin's moisture barrier, boost elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer
If you haven't tried Smashbox's new silkscreen primers, what are you doing? The four new primers smooth skin and deliver key antioxidants to protect skin against environmental aggressors in addition to creating the perfect canvas for makeup application. Although we are obsessed with all four, we love the Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer that helps our skin chill out!
With rose, mushroom, algae and hyaluronic acid, the formula works to instantly reduce redness and soothe skin. Pro tip: Combine it with the Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer to keep dry winter skin at bay!
Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation
Available in 30 shades, Charlotte Tilbury's latest complexion product offers buildable medium coverage while working to hydrate, plump, smooth and brighten skin!
Live Tinted SUPERHUE Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick
Give dark spots and hyperpigmentation the boot with Live Tinted's new balm-to-serum stick! Packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluroic acid, niacinamide, bakuchiol and THD Vitamin C, Superhue works to fade existing dark spots while preventing the production of new ones in addition to hydrating, brightening and smoothing your skin.
OUAI Melrose Place Body Cleanser
Say yes ouai to better skin! Lather on this cleanser and be prepared to smell like a rose garden and have baby soft skin! The vegan formula is comprised of a gentle cleansing system, rosehip oil and vitamins A and C to soften and hydrate skin without leaving a residue.
Even Smoother Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Peel Pads
If you feel like your current skincare routine is lacking, give Peter Thomas Roth's new Even Smoother Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Peel Pads a try! These no-rinse peel pads feature a transformative blend of 20% glycolic acid complex and 1.5% time-released microencapsulated retinol. Whether texture, uneven tone, fine lines or wrinkles is a concern of yours, this nighttime treatment addresses them all!
GOOPGLOW Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser
Looking to revamp your skincare routine? We suggest swapping your current cleanser for Goop Beauty's new exfoliating cleanser. The foamless jelly formula is packed with everything your skin could want during the winter months like squalane, Arctic cloudberry, which is rich in omega-3s and omega-6s, plus vitamins C and E.
Big SexyHair Water-Activated Volumizing Powder Shampoo & Conditioner
Make your haircare routine a bit more sustainable with Big SexyHair's new water-activated shampoo and conditioner! Not only will you be helping the environment, but your hair will benefit big time. Both the color-safe shampoo and conditioner provide long-lasting volume up to 72 hours!
Hope in a Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum
Lock in moisture with the help of this ultra-lightweight serum! Besides keeping your face looking and feeling hydrated, the latest addition to the hope in a jar lineup promotes smoother, more radiant skin.
Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm
After the holidays, we could all use Versed's new Smooth Landing Eye Balm! The retinoid-powered balm works to address fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eye for a more youthful appearance.
OUAI Melrose Place Body Crème
Lock in moisture with OUAI's new Melrose Place-scented body cream that's infused with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil and squalane to promote hydrated, glowing skin. Our skin has never looked (or smelled) better!
