Prime Video's Lord of the Rings Series Finally Has a Name

On Jan. 18, Prime Video announced the name of the new Lord of the Rings series, which premieres Sept. 2, and it gives us major hints about what to expect. Check out the details here!

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 19, 2022 6:16 PMTags
TVThe Lord of the RingsCelebrities
Watch: "Lord of the Rings" Cast Tells SECRETS in 2001: Live From E! Rewind

A new name and a foreshadowing of what's to come? Now that's what we're Tolkien about!

On Jan. 19, Prime Video announced the name of its new multiseason drama: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And for J. R. R. Tolkien fans, this title may ring a bell, as it foreshadows an epic story that welds the major events of Tolkien's Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings.

The J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay–run series, which premieres Sept. 2, "brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history," according to the series description. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and "follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth."

The description continues, "From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics," said Payne and McKay in a statement. "The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men."

Amazon Prime Video

They continued, "Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we're excited to share the epic story of them all."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Friday, Sept. 2, on Prime Video, with new episodes available weekly. 

Trending Stories

1

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Ski Accident

3
Exclusive

Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Talks Angelina Jolie Being His Stepmom

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Ski Accident

3
Exclusive

Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Talks Angelina Jolie Being His Stepmom

4

Former FBI Agent Concludes Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney

5

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir