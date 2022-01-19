The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Taglines Revealed

Watch : "RHONJ" Star Melissa Gorga Spills on "Ultimate Girls Trip"

The Garden State gals are back!

We're less than two weeks away from The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 premiere, and Bravo has delighted fans by revealing the cast's sassy new taglines.

The new opening credits, which were released on Wednesday, Jan. 19, feature returning stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider giving viewers a taste of what's to come this season.

E! News previously revealed the explosive RHONJ season 12 trailer, which features tons of drama. For starters, Jenifer's marriage appears to be on the rocks as she says that if her husband Bill Aydin "doesn't want to be in this marriage, he doesn't need to do me any favors."

And it's not just family drama for newly-engaged Teresa as Margaret compares her fiancé Luis Ruelas to "a car salesman." Teresa calls Margaret a "disgusting white trash bitch" during a shocking confrontation in Nashville.