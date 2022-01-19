The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Taglines Revealed

Find out Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and all The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast's sassy season 12 taglines.

The Garden State gals are back!

We're less than two weeks away from The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 premiere, and Bravo has delighted fans by revealing the cast's sassy new taglines.

The new opening credits, which were released on Wednesday, Jan. 19, feature returning stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider giving viewers a taste of what's to come this season.

E! News previously revealed the explosive RHONJ season 12 trailer, which features tons of drama. For starters, Jenifer's marriage appears to be on the rocks as she says that if her husband Bill Aydin "doesn't want to be in this marriage, he doesn't need to do me any favors." 

And it's not just family drama for newly-engaged Teresa as Margaret compares her fiancé Luis Ruelas to "a car salesman." Teresa calls Margaret a "disgusting white trash bitch" during a shocking confrontation in Nashville.

Check out all of the ladies cheeky new taglines below!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Melissa Gorga

"Some people are born great and some are born Jersey."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Dolores Catania

"I don't start the drama, but I will stop the show."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Teresa Giudice

"I have a new king, but I'm still the queen of New Jersey."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin

"My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jackie Goldschneider

"You don't have to pay me a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Margaret Josephs

"I say, when you have nothing to hide there is nothing to lose."

