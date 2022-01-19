Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway Transform Into Disgraced WeWork Couple For WeCrashed

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are putting the We in WeCrashed.
The House of Gucci and The Devil Wears Prada actors transformed into Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed. Fans got a first look at the stars in a teaser dropped on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
In the preview, Leto as Neumann introduces potential investors to the concept of WeWork, the company that introduced and monetized the concept of co-working for startups and other entrepreneurs. Leto's character describes WeWork as not just a business venture, but a "movement" that will change the way people work.
Those who follow the news or listen to podcasts are already familiar with Neumann's story. The Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork documented how the Israeli-born entrepreneur created a multibillion-dollar company with the help of his wife, Rebekah. Together, they used WeWork profits to fund their lavish lifestyle and invest in new ideas. However, Neumann was ousted from his role as CEO in 2019, as WeWork began to plummet in value.
Showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the show in December, sharing that the series is less about the business and more about Adam's relationship with Rebekah and the impact it had on the business.
"What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple," Eisenberg said. "We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."
Neumann himself has said that he will not be watching the series, saying at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit that the show is a "single-sided narrative that I am telling you is not actually true in a lot of things," according to Deadline.
According to Neumann, Leto warned him that WeCrashed does not paint him and his wife in a flattering light. He shared that the actor told him, "I am going to act you, and you shouldn't watch it."
The first three episodes of the series premiere on Apple TV+ March 18, with the remaining five episodes released weekly.