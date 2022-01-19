Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Skiing Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Gaspard Ulliel, a beloved French actor and star of Marvel's upcoming series, Moon Knight, has died at the age of 37.



The award-winning actor was hospitalized on Jan. 18 after a skiing accident took place on the Alps in southeastern France and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the office of the Prefecture of Savoie has confirmed to E! News.

Of the circumstances, a media spokesperson for the La Rosiere Ski Resort said in a statement, "Gaspard Ulliel and another skier collided into each other on the 'Blue Slope' at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Ski patrol rescue and the in-house resort doctor were called for help and immediately arrived onto the scene following the accident...Albertville police are investigating the circumstances."



Ulliel's acting career grew during the late 1990s and early 2000s, with his breakout performance as the title role in the 2007 movie Hannibal Rising. Within that same year, he appeared on the cover of French Vogue alongside supermodel Doutzen Kroes.

His status as a model also rose to prominence, with the actor additionally serving as the face of Chanel for its men's fragrance, Bleu de Chanel, and as the face of Longchamp.