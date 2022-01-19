Gap Warehouse Event: These 75% Off Deals Are Too Good To Be True

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When you shop at Gap, you're adding those "keep forever" pieces to your wardrobe. The brand has classic styles made from high-quality fabrics that you can keep forever. If you are looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe, Gap has sweaters, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, jumpsuits, and more pieces on sale for up to 75% off!
Here's the deal: scroll through the Gap sale section, pick out the pieces that you love, and add them to your cart. Keep in mind that those prices you see are not the final prices. When you're ready to check out, use the promo code BEST to get an extra 50% off the current sale prices, which means you can save 75% on original prices. Those deals are just too good to pass up. Check out some of our favorite items below... before they sell out!
Gap Satin Scoopneck Tank Top
This satin tank top looks and feels so luxurious but you can get it for just $17. It's a great top on its own, but it's also an amazing layering piece under cardigans and blazers for the office. It also comes in black and green.
Gap Velour Joggers
What's old is new again. These Y2K-esque, velour joggers are everywhere these days. They're comfortable, on trend, and they're available in seven colors. And did we mention that everyone is wearing velvet these days?
Gap Vintage Soft Henley Collar Sweatshirt
Get the comfort and ease of wearing a sweatshirt and add some polish to your look with this collar. You can get away with wearing this one everywhere you go. You're gonna want one in every color.
Gap Cable Knit Sweater
A cable knit sweater is just a must in winter. This bold, red hue is everything too. This classic sweater is available in five additional colors.
Gap Softest Sweater Leggings & Softest Turtleneck Sweater
If you're a sucker for a matching set, this turtleneck and leggings combo is for you. The camel color is oh-so-sophisticated and the fabric is incredibly soft.
Gap High Rise Barrel Jeans with Washwell
$28 for a pair of jeans that you'll wear all the time is definitely a good deal. These get better with wear and you'll be comfortable wearing them all day.
Gap Softspun Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is the ultimate throw-on-and-go look. It doesn't get any easier than a super soft, one-piece outfit, right?
Gap Open-Front Cardigan
You can't have too many cardigans. They're great if you're always cold or if you just want to complete you ensemble by throwing this over a t-shirt or a tank top. This cardigan also comes in charcoal grey, olive green, and beige.
Gap Satin V-Neck Jumpsuit
There's nothing more luxurious than all-over satin. This v-neck jumpsuit is the perfect go-to outfit for last minute plans. You can also rock this satin jumpsuit in black.
Gap '90s Sherpa Cord Icon Jacket
This sherpa cord jacket is serving up '90s fashion and Yellowstone vibes simultaneously. This is truly a classic style that's so in right now.
Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Relaxed Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket
A puffer jacket for $58 is such a good deal, especially if you're in a climate with a cold winter right now. This puffer also comes in black, red, and green.
If you're looking for more great discounts, check out these great deals at J.Crew.