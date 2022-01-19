The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Spence Moore II

Sammie Cimarelli, who came in third place on season one of The Circle, is pregnant. Scroll on to read the congratulatory messages from her co-stars.

Alert!

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli is pregnant. The star of the hit Netflix series took to Instagram on Jan. 18 to announce that she and actor Spence Moore II are expecting their first child together. 

Posting pictures of her and the A.P. Bio alum cradling her baby bump, Sammie revealed that their little one is due in 2022. Spence also shared a video of the parents-to-be dancing, kissing and wrapping their arms around Sammie's belly and wrote, "Everything I wanted."

Of course, Sammie's Circle family sent along their congratulatory messages, as well. 

"Woah major plot twist!!!" season one winner Joey Sasso wrote in the comments section, "This is f--kin dope dude. Congrats to you guys." Added runner-up Shubham Goel, "Samantha!!!! You're going to be the best mom!!!!!! Congrats to you both!!!!!!" 

Sammie, 27, appeared on the first season of The Circle and came in third place. And while tons of fans watched her on the reality competition series, she has kept her relationship with Spence, 24, more private.

However, followers have gotten a peek inside their romance on YouTube and when Spence wished Sammie a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @sammiee aka the most beautiful girl," he wrote in September. "I think I've ever had a chance to share space with. Words cannot describe how much you mean to me. How much I care about you. How much I love you because I really do. You my person. My biggest fan, greatest supporter, and lifelong partner. Our story is just beginning, but I cannot wait to fill in all of the blanks with you. I love you with all of me, enjoy your day, and I will see you soon."

Sammie isn't the only star from The Circle with a growing family. In May, season two winner Deleesa St. Agathe welcomed a daughterTori Sky, with husband Trevor St. Agathe. They're also parents to 2-year-old daughter Toni Abella.

