André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, DVF and More Pay Tribute

The fashion world is honoring the lasting legacy of André Leon Talley.
The visionary and former editor-at-large of Vogue magazine died on Jan. 18 at the age of 73, his rep confirmed to E! News. His cause of death is currently unknown.
Throughout the span of his nearly 50-year career, Talley made an unforgettable mark on the fashion world as a journalist, style icon and editor. In the mid-1980s, Talley served as the fashion news director for Vogue, later becoming the first African-American male creative director for the publication from 1988 to 1995—a title he would hold again three years later until 2013.
Of his own impact, as Talley once told Vogue, "I'd like people to see something in me that's special, unique and grounded in education and southern America."
After news broke of his passing, many of Talley's peers and friends including Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Zac Posen paid tribute to his special and unique nature that impacted the lives of many.
In an Instagram post dedicated to Talley, DVF wrote, "Goodbye darling André…No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did…no one was more soulful and grander than you were." She added, "The world will be less joyful now. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years….I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship…I love you soooo much."
Zac Posen: "Heartbroken. What a loss. Thank you for the wisdom, the support over many years of friendship. Andre's belief in my work meant so much to me. He was my fashion angel, deeply loved by generations at the ZP studio and my family for 20 plus years. #ALT Legend, trailblazer. A King. Going to miss you terribly.
Marc Jacobs: "I am in shock. You championed me and you have been my friend since my beginning. Our chats, the moments we shared….oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear André. Rest In Peace."
Kerry Washington: "Oh Andre! Heaven is not ready for you darling!!!!!! The whole afterlife is going to be just too fabulous now. Ugh! You blessed us! Sir! You blessed us with your charm and wit and your taste for the exceptional. You will shine so brightly from the heavens that we will know what true stardom looks like. And we will gaze up at you always. In awe. And with gratitude. Rest In Peace."
Viola Davis: "RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King."
Tracee Ellis Ross: "André Leon Talley. You were grand and glamorous, complex and marvelous. Capes, caftans and style. A trailblazer. It was so exciting seeing you somewhere. I would run across a room to say hello. I am sad you are gone. Rest In Peace!"
Paris Hilton: "You brought so much vibrancy and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you! You are a pioneering fashion legend forever, Rest In Peace."
Derek Blasberg: "No one told a story like André Leon Talley. His inflection, his intonation, his hand gestures: He could spin a fairy tail out of a ruffle or a sleeve. He breathed fashion. He broke barriers in this industry. He was original, funny, biting, ornate, and utterly fabulous. As a Vogue intern in college, he gave me my first break, and I'll never forget his kindness and encouragement. I'm saddened to hear of his passing and send love and best wishes to all of us who will miss him."
Francesca Burns: "Incredibly sad to wake up to this news this morning. An absolute legend in every single way."
Milla Jovovich: "I can't believe what a force of nature has left us today. Andre Leon Talley was such an incredible artist, but he was also one of the most genuinely wonderful humans I've ever met. Always there with the most beautiful smile and open arms, he was so sweet and kind, always so gracious and I imagine the term "fierce" was coined after meeting him. I feel so lucky to have been embraced in his warm glow so many times in my career, because good people are few and far between in this business and you're much more likely to meet a scowl when going places than his ever present, all encompassing loveliness. I send you so much love Andre. It was an honor and a privilege."