André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, DVF and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The fashion world is honoring the lasting legacy of André Leon Talley.



The visionary and former editor-at-large of Vogue magazine died on Jan. 18 at the age of 73, his rep confirmed to E! News. His cause of death is currently unknown.



Throughout the span of his nearly 50-year career, Talley made an unforgettable mark on the fashion world as a journalist, style icon and editor. In the mid-1980s, Talley served as the fashion news director for Vogue, later becoming the first African-American male creative director for the publication from 1988 to 1995—a title he would hold again three years later until 2013.



Of his own impact, as Talley once told Vogue, "I'd like people to see something in me that's special, unique and grounded in education and southern America."



After news broke of his passing, many of Talley's peers and friends including Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Zac Posen paid tribute to his special and unique nature that impacted the lives of many.