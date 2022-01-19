Vogue Editor and Fashion Visionary André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Fashion icon André Leon Talley, a former editor of Vogue magazine, has died at age 73.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg confirmed his passing in a tribute posted to Instagram on Jan. 18. She wrote, "No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did … no one was more soulful and grander than you were."

DVF shared, "the world will be less joyful now," adding, "I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship."

According to TMZ, he died at a hospital in White Plains, New York. His cause of death is unknown.

The former editor-at-large got his master's degree at Brown University before taking the fashion industry by storm in the 1970s and 80s. In Vogue, he's quoted as saying, "I love people—it is not the fashion, it is the people in fashion I love."