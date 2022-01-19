These 11 New Additions to J.Crew’s Sale Section Are All Under $35

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Thanks to J.Crew, updating your winter wardrobe has never been easier or more affordable. If you want to add some high quality fashion pieces to your closet, we highly recommend checking out J.Crew's sale section. It's full of must-have clothing, accessories, shoes and more for women, men and kids. Right now, they're even holding an amazing sale where you can take an extra 60% off clearance styles. All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout to see your savings.

So that trendy double breasted teddy sherpa topcoat you've had your eye on for the past month? On sale for just $75. The $238 Elsa Puffer Boot with Primaloft is also heavily discounted right now. You can snag these chic booties for as low as $34 today.

Personally, we'll be stocking up on the vintage-inspired university terry logo sweatshirts since they're only $14 right now. We'll also snag us a pair of comfy flared lounge pants for just $20.

Be sure to check out J.Crew's sale section to see all the amazing things you can save on. We've rounded up some of the best deals under $35. Check those out below.