These Hot Celebrity Couples Are Already Dominating Headlines in 2022

Welcome to the next generation of Hollywood power couples. From Kim and Pete to Zendaya and Tom, see who made the list of the romances we’ll most be swooning over this Valentine’s Day.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. You love power couples? Well, E!'s got you.

In honor of Valentine's Day 2022, E! News is highlighting some of Hollywood's hottest new power couples. 

You know exactly who we mean—the ones who reunited after decades apart, who finally sealed it with a kiss, who did not hold back the PDA on the red carpet, whose blended families made our hearts melt and those who, yes, rocked matching SKIMS pajamas. 

These stars made us scream at our phones and believe in true love—that's their power. 

Some found each other after healing from recent heartbreaks, like Adele and Rich Paul or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Others went from co-stars to something more (we're looking at you, Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly).

And, of course, rounding out the ultimate punk trio with MGK is Travis Barker and Pete Davidson, who each saw sparks fly with a Kardashian sister last year. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian seem to be getting their happily ever afters, debuting new romances following their respective splits from Scott Disick (OK, it's been a minute, but still) and Kanye "Ye" West

What can we say? Love is clearly in the air. Here's who made the cut for the buzziest celebrity couples this Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer are the epitome of the boy-and-girl-next-door tale. They literally started out as neighbors, went Instagram official for Valentine's Day 2021 and got engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif. in October.

From Disneyland dates to Christmas with the Kards, Kourt and Travis have united their families as one. That includes her kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, (with ex Scott Disick) and his children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, (with ex Shanna Moakler) as well as his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The couple seems to bring out the best in each other, making us obsessed with their dynamic that's part hardcore rocker and part giddy lovebirds. She even inked those three words on his body. As Kourtney has put it, "I f--king love you more than anything. My favorite everything."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Under the banyan tree, MGK put a ring on it. 

In January, the rapper proposed to Megan in the same spot where, more than a year earlier, they had asked each other "for magic" as she put it, describing how they embarked on their romantic journey. Over the past year and a half, the duo went from Midnight in the Switchgrass co-stars to a rather unexpected couple, who isn't afraid to indulge in a lot of PDA (even when it involves tongue). 

And though MGK has since called their joint movie "trash," it seems their relationship is the treasure to come out of the whole experience, with Megan admitting it was love at first sight on set. 

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The biggest question of 2021: Pim or Kete? 

Regardless of their ship name, there's no denying Kim and Pete are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood (and not just because of his BDE). Since it's Kim's first official relationship since filing for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West last February, that also makes it the first time fans have seen the megastar date in a decade (she and Ye tied the knot in 2014). And, apparently, her new style involves SKIMs PJs, pizza and even Rite Aid ice cream, which we're here for.

Not to mention, their whirlwind romance has taken them from Staten Island to the Bahamas and back.

Although Kim and Pete are keeping their lips sealed on the details of their romance, he did confirm they've put a label on it, telling People last week of his life outside of work, "I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside." 

Mostly, we wanna know: Do they talk about Bridgerton?

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

She's the only girl in the world for A$AP Rocky. 

The longtime friends, who have been dating for the past couple of years, sent fans into a frenzy on Jan. 31 by sharing that they're expecting their first child together. The musicians posed for an intimate photo shoot in NYC, with RiRi's pregnant belly on full display. Her bejeweled baby bump quickly drew comparisons to Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj's iconic maternity shoots, with fans calling the three stars the "Holy trinity of mothers."

Whether the couple is making a major splash at the Met Gala or enjoying a low-key date night at an Italian restaurant, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the hip-hop/R&B power couple we need right now. It all begs the question: Are "Diamonds" in their future?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Zendaya and Tom Holland

Our Spidey senses were tingling on this one. After years of speculation, Zendaya and Tom confirmed their off-screen romance when they were spotted kissing in his car last summer—officially rounding out the trifecta of Spider-Man stars dating their leading ladies.

Tom later explained to GQ why they want to keep their romance more private going forward, saying, "A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

It appears they've taken matters into their own hands, putting their banter on full display during their recent press tours for Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya gave her candid reaction after Tom was revealed as her "celebrity crush," while the British actor later teased her by saying he's "petitioning" for a cameo in her TV series, Euphoria. Clearly, they can't get enough of each other.

Otherwise, fans have been left to speculate about their love story based on the couple's activity on social media. There was the time Tom called Z "my MJ" (we're swooning) and the cheeky moment the 5-foot-8 actor liked a post about short men having more sex. Enough said.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

We're always here for a reboot.

Ben and Jen broke off their engagement in 2004, but reunited last May, much to the delight of O.G. Bennifer stans. 

With exes Jennifer Garner and Alex Rodriguez in the rearview, the couple was free to take the world by storm, traveling together to Montana, the Hamptons and Italy, where they made their return to the red carpet after 18 years. (Yes, the Internet had thoughts.)

While keeping life with their kids private, both J.Lo and Ben have given glimpses into their romance, with the singer calling their Venice trip "magical" and the Batman actor saying he's in "awe" of her.

In December, Ben teased how they came together again after all these years. "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Ben told WSJ. magazine of their love story. "One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable."

As for J.Lo, she told Apple Music she's "never been better."

BACKGRID
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Big little love: Zoë and Channing took a step up in their relationship over the summer when they were seen laughing and enjoying a bike ride together.

Channing shared his first photo with Zoë in September, posting a pic from Alicia Keys' party saying, "No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level."

By October, they were showing PDA and holding hands while out in New York. The recently-divorced stars even rocked couples costumes for Halloween, proving their go-to movie is Taxi Driver

And it appears the 21 Jump Street star is already bonding with Zoë's dad. He teased Lenny Kravitz about his abs, saying, "What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes." Lenny's spot-on response: "Dude, I'm just trying to get into the next Magic Mike."

Instagram / Adele
Adele and Rich Paul

Thirty, flirty and thriving! Last year, Adele unveiled her romance with the sports agent when they took their date night—where else—court side.

Following her divorce from Simon Konecki, which was officially settled last March, the Grammy winner struck up a relationship with Rich, who represents LeBron James and other basketball powerhouses. Basically, they're GOATS in their own entertainment realms.

"I met him at a birthday party. We were on the dance floor," the 30 artist told Oprah Winfrey in November. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."

Adele, who has been spotted attending games with Rich, said she adores him for his sense of humor and business acumen. "He's just hilarious. He's so funny," she remarked. "And very smart. Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

PeBu / BACKGRID
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Not gonna lie, we'd probably crown Michael Bae Jordan our "babydaddy" too. The 25-year-old model (daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harveyrevealed her spicy nickname for her boyfriend on New Year's Eve by using it as the caption for a fancy pic of the pair, who are quickly becoming Hollywood royalty.

Michael appears smitten as well, recently sharing on E!'s Daily Pop that Lori inspired his performance in A Journal for Jordan. "I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," the Black Panther star reflected. "And now where I'm in a time in my life where I have that, it felt like the perfect time to dive into this project." 

Not to mention, the couple has matching skincare routines and seems to have earned dad Steve's stamp of approval. Done deal?

BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Get the woman a tuxedo-printed t-shirt and besuitted Guy Fieri. After dating co-star Robert Pattinson and model Stella Maxwell, Kristen has found her one and only in Dylan, a screenwriter whose credits include Moxie and XOXO.

In November, the Twilight actress told Howard Stern that Dylan had popped the question after about two years together. "We're marrying. We're totally gonna do it," Kristen shared. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Dylan shed some light on their dynamic when she praised Kristen for her work on Spencer last year, gushing on IG that she was "awful proud of this hard-working princess." 

Fans can't wait for these queer icons and artists to collaborate on a movie. It might even happen sooner than you'd think, because K. Stew told The New Yorker in November that they're working on a gay ghost-hunting reality show, teasing it as "a paranormal romp in a queer space."

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images
Lana Condor and Anthony de la Torre

To all the boys she's loved before, you're out of luck. Anthony de la Torre is the one and only for TATB star Lana Condor.

After six years of dating, she said yes to the love of her life—who you may recognize as Young Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean—last month and showed off her beautiful engagement ring from Paris Jewellers. 

On Jan. 28, Lana gushed, "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," adding, "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."

These rising stars are ready for their next chapter, with Lana noting, "I love you a million times over."

BACKGRID
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

We're fully convinced that One Direction predicted this romance back in 2015 with the release of the song "Olivia."  

Last year, Harry and Olivia went public with their relationship, and it's been a golden ride ever since, featuring the hand holding that broke the internet, followed by the steamy yacht pictures that demolished it once more. The surprising duo have taken their love from London to stadiums around the world, giving new meaning to Harry's Love on Tour concerts. 

Olivia, who got close with Harry while directing him in her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, publicly praised the singer's performance in the film, saying that he "infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity."

But otherwise, they've been pretty quiet on the details of their partnership.

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she told Vogue when asked if she wanted to discuss her love life. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love." Dare we say this couple is never going out of style?

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Baby, Britney is gonna walk down the aisle one more time. 

The superstar, free from her conservatorship after 13 years, got engaged to the fitness guru in September. Fans took the two events, which both came before her 40th birthday, to represent a long overdue happily ever after for the singer.

As Britney shared on social media last year, "Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" And when Sam popped the question, she wrote, "I can't f--king believe it." 

With Sam embarking on a new chapter of his acting career and supporting Britney on her personal journey, we definitely want these soon-to-be-newlyweds to give us, give us more.

