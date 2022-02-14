These Hot Celebrity Couples Are Already Dominating Headlines in 2022

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Roses are red. Violets are blue. You love power couples? Well, E!'s got you.

In honor of Valentine's Day 2022, E! News is highlighting some of Hollywood's hottest new power couples.

You know exactly who we mean—the ones who reunited after decades apart, who finally sealed it with a kiss, who did not hold back the PDA on the red carpet, whose blended families made our hearts melt and those who, yes, rocked matching SKIMS pajamas.

These stars made us scream at our phones and believe in true love—that's their power.

Some found each other after healing from recent heartbreaks, like Adele and Rich Paul or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Others went from co-stars to something more (we're looking at you, Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly).

And, of course, rounding out the ultimate punk trio with MGK is Travis Barker and Pete Davidson, who each saw sparks fly with a Kardashian sister last year. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian seem to be getting their happily ever afters, debuting new romances following their respective splits from Scott Disick (OK, it's been a minute, but still) and Kanye "Ye" West.