How the Number for a Sex Hotline Accidentally Ended Up in Don't Look Up

Don't look up this number while you're at work!
Audiences can't seem to stop talking about the film Don't Look Up, and there is one detail in the disaster dramedy that is sparking a whole different kind of conversation.
Curious viewers who tried calling the fictional FEMA 1-800 number that appears on-screen were shocked to find that the exchange actually connects to a sex hotline.
Despite it feeling perfectly appropriate for the satire, director Adam McKay insists the X-rated connection "was a pure accident."
"We were going to set up a line for that. But we didn't think of doing it until the end and we didn't have enough time to get our own phone number so that's just a random phone number," McKay explained in an interview to Insider. "We in no way planned it being a sex hotline."
"Unless someone at Netflix or our graphics house picked it and I didn't know about it, I have no idea," he added. "In fact, no way. They wouldn't have done that on purpose."
The much-buzzed about film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two astronomers desperately trying to warn an apathetic humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The now infamous phone number shows up in a scene in which a fake PSA urges people who have questions about the comet to call.
The dirty dial-up isn't the only apparent goof eagle-eyed fans have caught since the movie's release in theaters and on Netflix on Dec 24. TikTok user Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) shared a clip from the movie that included a few frames featuring the film's on-set crew in the shot.
"So, hey guys, I was just watching Don't Look Up," he said during the Dec. 26 video. "And at one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds, it looks like you can see the whole film crew standing here, for like three or four frames."
While Köhler captioned the clip with the word "oopsy," McKay later clarified he meant to leave it in as tribute to the film's COVID-compliant production, which required masks, social distancing and a smaller crew.
"Good eye!" McKay tweeted in response. "We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience."
Despite the mishaps, the film, which also stars Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and six at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture. Don't Look Up also set a new record for the most viewing hours in a single week on Netflix.