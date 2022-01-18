Vikings: Valhalla: Watch the Bloody Battle Between a New Generation of Vikings

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

You have been summoned to watch this teaser!

On Jan. 18, Netflix released the first teaser for Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to the Travis Fimmel–led series, Vikings, and this group of heroes is ready to take down London. The new series, starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, takes place 100 years after the end of the original History Channel series.

The new series follows the "heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived—the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Suter)," according to the series description.

The description continues, "As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point—and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs—these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."