Vikings: Valhalla: Watch the Bloody Battle Between a New Generation of Vikings

A new generation of Vikings is preparing to take down London. Watch the teaser for the Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, before it premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.

You have been summoned to watch this teaser! 

On Jan. 18, Netflix released the first teaser for Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to the Travis Fimmel–led series, Vikings, and this group of heroes is ready to take down London. The new series, starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, takes place 100 years after the end of the original History Channel series. 

The new series follows the "heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived—the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Suter)," according to the series description. 

The description continues, "As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point—and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs—these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

"You have been summoned here," says King Canute (Freegard) in the clip surrounded by Vikings with torches. "To avenge the death of Vikings."

"Bring me England," he continues.

The intense trailer continues as the Vikings fight the English on the London Bridge, before it falls down. "This blood is not my blood, Prince Harald yells. "It is our blood. It is Viking blood."

Jeb Stuart serves as the showrunner and writer of the series, with Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst and Sheila Hockin as executive producers.

Watch the full teaser above before Vikings: Valhalla premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.

