Outlander Season 6 Trailer: Jamie and Claire's Love Holds Strong as War Looms

The Frasers are bracing themselves for a fight.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Starz released the first trailer for season six of Outlander, which returns Sunday, March 6. While Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have built a beautiful life for themselves in North Carolina, political unrest is set to disturb their happy home.

"It's starting," Claire, who is originally from the future and has knowledge of the Revolutionary War, ominously warns as redcoats descend upon North Carolina. "If only they knew what was coming."

Jamie, a former Scottish rebel, finds himself feeling conflicted between loyalty and morality: Does he defend the Crown, which gave him Fraser's Ridge, or does he return to his revolutionary roots?

"I cannot be two things at once, Claire," he laments in the trailer. "A rebel. A loyalist. Agent for the Crown. An enemy of the King."

Still, no matter what side Jamie chooses, the Fraser family's life is at risk. In fact, the new footage shows Jamie and Claire fighting to protect their property from gun-wielding assailants.