Everything You Need to Know About Lip Blushing

New year, new lips, new you!
According to Yelp's 2022 Beauty Trend Forecast, searches for lip blushing are up 130%, proving the lips are still a focus for many when it comes to cosmetic procedures. But unlike the all popular lip filler, lip blushing, a semi-permanent makeup procedure, aims to enhance the natural look of your pout for a longer period.
If you're intrigued as we are about the revolutionary pout-perfecting treatment, we got you covered! Ari Schweiger, a Lip Blush Artist at Studio Sashiko, answered all of our questions about the benefits of lip blushing, the after-care process and what makes it different than lip fillers.
E!: How would you describe lip blushing to someone who isn't familiar with the process?
AS: Lip blushing is a procedure that can give clients a natural tint of color to enhance their natural lip shape. This procedure does not plump the lips long term, but gives the illusion of a fuller, more youthful appearance. Lip blush is a semi-permanent tattoo that will fade over time, but lips generally tend to hold pigment longer so they will have a longer life span than other permanent cosmetics. Clients can go about 2-3 years after initial sessions are complete before coming back for a touch-up.
E!: What are the benefits of lip blushing?
AS: The real benefit of lip blushing is being able to wake up confident with a blush of color to your face without any fuss. You can achieve fuller-looking lips without injectables or surgery. Lip blush can even out discoloration as well as enhance symmetry, leaving clients with a customized, long-lasting lip shade.
This procedure is carried out using a single needle to shade a flush of color into the lips. Artists use what we call a whip shading technique to give a subtle tint of color rather than traditional opaque look. Lip blushing results can range from a soft blush color to a more defined look depending on clients goals and expectations.
E!: How did you get into lip blushing?
AS: The path that ultimately led me to offer lip blushing to clients was definitely one that resonates. I was diagnosed with cancer when I was a teenager. Shortly after my diagnosis I found out I had contracted Necrotic fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease. This particular fungus decided to go for my face, specifically my lips and nose. After many surgeries to debride and reconstruct my face, my lips had suffered from immense trauma. Causing a ton of hyperpigmentation and loss of volume.
I was extremely insecure because my lips because they were paler than the skin on my face and really stuck out. I tried all kinds of lip products to stain, plump and cover my lips. I even sought out lip filler and was advised I was not a good candidate given the circumstances. So when I found out about lip blushing, I was juiced. I jumped at the first opportunity and it has been the best decision I have ever made. I knew I needed to offer this to my clients.
E!: What does the after-care process look like? Are there products you recommend to your clients to help alleviate possible side effects?
AS: Aftercare is very important for lips to heal properly. Immediately after your procedure, you may experience swelling and redness for up to 48 hours. You may ice the lips and apply Arnica to reduce that irritation and swelling, as well as continue to apply healing ointment provided at service. Ensure that hands are washed with antibacterial soap before applying any aftercare. Lips take 6-8 weeks to fully heal and give true color and results.
Arnicare Gel
Arnica, a natural pain reliever, works to temporarily relieve muscle pain, stiffness and swelling.
E!: Why do you think more people are choosing permanent makeup services over other cosmetic procedures like fillers?
AS: I believe that permanent makeup services are becoming more popular than cosmetic procedures for a couple different reasons. One is longevity. Lip blush specifically can give the illusion of fuller lips without continuous sessions. People who are not wiling to make the commitment to getting filler injections every 6 months this is extremely more appealing option. Second is permanent makeup services do not change clients natural features but simply enhance them.
E!: If you can't make it to a lip blushing pro or aren't ready to take the plunge, what are some products that will help you achieve beautiful lips at home?
Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper
"Too Faced Lip Injection Lip Plumper is my all-time favorite," Ari revealed to E!. "Unlike most lip plumpers, the sting is mild and quick but leaves long-lasting plump results. It comes in clear and four other colors for that lip blushing look without having to take the plunge."
REALHER Sorry Not Sorry Moisturizing Lipstick
"Real Her Moisturizing Lipstick is a daily addiction for me. I am a chapstick junkie, so not having to choose between sacrificing my lips to a drying lipstick in order to get a blush of color means everything."
Hustle Butter Deluxe Luxury Tattoo Care & Maintenance Cream
"I send all my clients home with a little Hustle Butter to protect and moisture their new lip tattoo. This cream smells magical. It is non-comedogenic, phthalate-free and vegan."
E!: Which lipstick colors do you predict will be popular in 2022?
AS: I've had a huge demand for mauve pinks and sheer rosy reds. I predict these lip colors will continue to trend throughout 2022!
If you're in the LA area and want to get the perfect pink lips for yourself, head over to Studio Sashiko's website to book an appointment. If not, we rounded up a few mauve and sheer rosy lip products below to help you get the trendiest lips possible from the comfort of your home.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color - Pale Mauve
This pale mauve shade is perfect for everyday wear! Plus, it's "infused with vitamins C and E and MaxiLip, a powerful peptide that plumps lips, boosts collagen production, and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles."
Ultralip
For a buildable rosy hue, this lip balm/gloss/tint hybrid is dermatologist-tested and includes a nourishing oil blend to soften and hydrate your pout.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Original Matte Revolution Lipstick
Although it's matte, this lipstick is super hydrating and glow-inducing thanks to orchid and lipstick tree extracts, plus light-reflecting pigments. Whether you need something to wow on date night or impress during a meeting, this shade is for you.
