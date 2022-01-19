Watch Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Hana Giraldo & Austin Gunn Go on Their First Date

By Allison Crist Jan 19, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVCeleb KidsCouplesShowsCelebritiesNBCURelatively Famous Ranch Rules
NEW WEDNESDAYS 9 PM
Watch: Hana Giraldo & Austin Gunn Go on Their First Date

A Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules romance is in the works. 

In this sneak peek of tonight's all new episode, Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn are venturing off the ranch and into town for their first date. 

"[I'm] little bit nervous about this date," Austin, a professional wrestler and the son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gun, says in a confessional. "It's either good or bad and it tanks and then I'm just at the house feeling awkward the rest of the summer."

He can't be too nervous though, because once the pair gets to their destination—a western apparel store—he jokingly introduces Hana to the salesman as his "girlfriend." 

Thankfully for Austin, she doesn't object and instead begins to shop.  

"You just got out of a relationship, right?" Hana asks him while browsing the racks. "Would she pick out your outfits for you?"

"No she wouldn't," Austin responds. "I was always stubborn and wouldn't let her pick because I love my style."

photos
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast & Their Famous Parents

If the remark was meant to stop Hana, it doesn't work. 

"Did you just pick me out a camo hat?" he asks.

"F--k yeah I did," Hana says before dropping a bombshell question.

"So smash or no on the first date?" she says with a laugh.

Austin simply responds with "What?" but before he can add anything else, Hana asks if he has a crush on anybody in the house.

"Yeah," he tells her. "I'm talking to her right now."

Trending Stories

1

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Ski Accident

3

Former FBI Agent Concludes Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney

photos
The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast's Fabulous Lives

Aww!

Watch more of the date play out in the above clip. See more of Austin and Hana on tonight's all-new episode of E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules

Watch a brand new episode of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Ski Accident

3

Former FBI Agent Concludes Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney

4

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

5

Dolly Parton's Fascinating World Will Have You Captivated From 9 to 5