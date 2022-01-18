TikTok Star Jasmine Chiswell Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

The Marilyn Monroe of TikTok is a new mom!

Jasmine Chiswell, who rose to fame on the platform for her vintage-inspired style, has given birth to a baby boy. She shared the news with her 14 million followers on Monday, Jan. 17, by responding "yes" when a fan wrote, "She ain't post in 2 daysss is the BABY HERE?"

Chiswell, who revealed in September that she was expecting a baby boy with husband Maverick McNeilly, had been counting down the days until her due date, even posting dance videos that she expected to "put me into labour."

"Any day any minute now," she wrote last week.

"Guess what… If the baby doesn't arrive … In the next day or so… We go in for our induction!" she later added. "Ahhhhhh I'm so excited and nervous all at the same time!!!"

Once McNeilly confirmed the arrival of their son, Chiswell commented to say, "Ily both so so much!!!!" She previously wrote on TikTok that her husband's "excitement for our baby warms my heart."