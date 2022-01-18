Dakota Johnson's Drunken Escapades Are Fifty Shades of Hilarious

Watch : Dakota Johnson Celebrates 32nd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Hair's a funny story for you: At parties, Dakota Johnson used to, um, drop extensions in the pockets of men's jackets. Yeah, you read that right.

During a chat with The Social Network co-star Andrew Garfield, the actress detailed some of her mane escapades from around the time the film was released in 2010.

"That was when, like, Mark Townsend, who's here and does my hair, used to put pieces of hair in my hair, you know, to make it look full," she recalled. "At those parties, I'd probably get a little drunk and then just, like, take them out and put them in people's pockets, like men's jacket pockets 'cause they're so annoying and it just, like, find a place to put them."

Understandably, Garfield, like us, had some questions—like why target men? "It would be like, 'Can you hold this for me? I'll get it later,'" Johnson said of how gullible her fellow partygoers were. "And then I'd forget."