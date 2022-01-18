Coming 2 America Actor Louie Anderson Diagnosed With Cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson is currently in the hospital to receive treatment for a common type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Louis Anderson, 2016 Emmy Awards, WinnersVince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Showbiz veteran, Louie Anderson, who mostly recently appeared in the film Coming 2 America, has been hospitalized for treatment as he battles cancer.

The 69–year-old actor's publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed the diagnosis in a statement per NBC on Jan. 18.

"​Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer," he said. "He is resting comfortably."

Anderson's entertainment career has spanned nearly four decades. He made his network debut as a stand-up comedian on The Tonight Show in 1984 and appeared alongside Eddie Murphy in the 1988 film Coming to America, a role that he reprised in the 2021 sequel.

The three-time Emmy winner and longtime Vegas headliner is also known for creating the Saturday-morning animated series Life With Louie, hosting the third revival of the game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002 and his role on the FX comedy series Baskets alongside Zach Galifianakis.

The Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too author also recently appeared in the HBO Max series Search Party.

DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in the United States, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. It is the same form of cancer Mark Hoppus was recently diagnosed with. 

"My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related," the Blink-182 bassist revealed last June when answering fan questions during a Twitch livestream

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," he explained at the time. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

Following a six-month battle, which included chemotherapy treatment, Hoppus, 49, declared on social media he was officially cancer-free in September.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

