Ghosts Sneak Peek: Hetty Gets an Unexpected Visitor From Her Past

Watch : "Ghosts" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

A new ghost has joined the mix at Woodstone Manor.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the Jan. 20 episode of Ghosts, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) ask Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), the late lady of the estate, to help them unlock her late husband Elias' impressive-looking vault. Hetty's first suggestion, her wedding date, proves unsuccessful. Her next eyebrow-raising guess? The birthdate of her and Elias' maid.

While the combination does indeed work, Sam and Jay, who are joined by spirits Pete (Richie Moriarty), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) and Trevor (Asher Grodman), quickly learn that the vault holds zero riches.

"Damn it," Jay exclaims. "There's nothing in here."

However, as the clip soon reveals, Jay isn't entirely accurate, as the vault previously entombed robber baron Elias' corpse and ghost. Popping out of the vault, Elias, played by Veep alum Matt Walsh, says, "Sweet lord, I'm finally free."