Why We Aren't Ready for the Final Episodes of Arthur

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

We think this marathon would make Arthur say, "Hey! What a wonderful kind of day."

Our favorite aardvark from the beloved PBS children's show, Arthur, is now an adult. Well, sort of. On Jan. 18, PBS announced that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the series, based on the bestselling books by Marc Brown, they are hosting a special marathon, with over 250 episodes plus four new episodes, including an ending that gives a glimpse into what's in store for the future of Arthur and his friends, a.k.a. we get to see them as adults.

Not only does the idea of seeing D.W. as an adult make us feel ancient, but we're also getting a bit emotional thinking about Arthur's impact. As the longest-running kids' animated series on television, the series has taught kindness, empathy and inclusion for 25 years.

In 2020, GBH Kids created a series of digital short videos to give parents and families tools to talk about current events, from the importance of handwashing and wearing a mask, to talking about racism and encouraging everyone to participate in elections.

In the new episodes, Arthur and his pals will learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation, and get a hint of their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game.