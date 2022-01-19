Real Housewives Star Dorit Kemsley Shares Her Amazon Must-Haves To Help You Reach Your 2022 Goals

We selected these products used by Dorit Kemsley because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Dorit is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Glow. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the ongoing pandemic, "stay connected to family," is a top priority for Dorit Kemsley in 2022. In a recent interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared, "My children are very close to their grandparents who live out of state and with their aunts and uncles too. That's why purchased Amazon Glow, which is an interactive projector and video calling device. It allows my kids to draw, play, and stay connected with their grandparents, aunts, and uncles."
The mother of two shared, "The really beautiful thing is that my kids, who are five and seven years old, have gravitated so naturally to this and navigate it so easily that they can teach their grandparents how to use it and they don't even need any help from me." Dorit explained, "It's such a joy for my parents since we are still living in this pandemic and they don't know when they will see the kids next. They can stay connected and close beyond the normal video call. They can stay on for hours playing games and learning."
In addition to her insights on Amazon Glow, Dorit shared her must-have Amazon products that she recommends to help you reach your goals in 2022.
E!: Which Amazon Glow features do your kids, Jagger and Phoenix, enjoy the most?
DK: They love drawing, puzzles, and tangrams. There are so many options, like chess, Go Fish, and other games that remind me of my childhood, which get me so excited to play with the kids. It's great to see them have so much fun, learn new things, and develop their confidence.
E!: It sounds like a great item to have because it's genuinely fun for the kids (and your parents) and your kids can learn a lot at the same time.
DK: Absolutely. As your kids get older, they get smarter and they can tell when you try to pull one over on them with educational games and experiences. Sometimes, my plans hit the mark, and other times they don't. With this, it doesn't feel forced at all. They are navigating which things they want to play and they are enjoying all of the brain games and books. I'm so happy they enjoying using their brains.
Introducing Amazon Glow, Interactive Projector + Video Calling, Designed for Togetherness, with Tangram Bits, Kids 3+
"Our family had the best time together this holiday season and we're inspired to keep up that family connection all year long in 2022. That's why my family loves Amazon Glow. The kids are able to play fun games and read with their grandparents across the country, and it feels like we're together in the same room!"
In addition to keeping in touch with her out-of-state relatives, Dorit includes organization, self-care, and fitness in her list of 2022 priorities. If those line up with your goals for the new year, Dorit shared some Amazon products that will help you stay on track.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks with Volcanic Cluster
"This new year, I want to take more time for self care, so I'm putting aside time each evening after the kids go to sleep for my skin care routine!"
This clay mask reduces the look of pores, absorbs sebum, and evens out your skin's texture.
Amazon Basics Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin- Set of 2
"Glam takes a toll on my hair, and this pillowcase helps prevent split ends and keep my hair healthy. It also just feels so luxurious when I'm getting my beauty sleep—always a goal to get more sleep!"
This two-piece set is available in seven colors and it has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Starry Night Goal Getter 2022 Weekly Planner
"I love starting the year off with a new planner to keep track of my daily to do's and jot down important notes during meetings."
This planner has to-do lists and sections for meal planning, sleep tracking, weekly highlights, and goal tracking. There are weekly, monthly, and yearly overview pages as well. This calendar also comes in two other colors.
BJPKPK Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Straw and 3 Lids
"It's so easy to forget to drink water throughout the day, which is why I love this water bottle to help me hit my daily hydration goals."
There are 20 color options to choose from.
Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker
"Halo View makes it easy for me to track my workouts, activity, and steps, perfect for keeping me accountable for my 2022 health and wellness resolutions!"
This band gives you at-a-glance access to monitor your heart rate, activity, and sleep habits. It's also available in lavender and black. This fitness tracker has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nutribullet Personal Blender
"I love smoothies, and the Nutribullet makes it so easy to make sure I get my nutrients in the morning before a busy day filming, hanging out with my family, or exercising."
Dorit isn't the only one who loves this blender. It has 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat
"I'm all about fitting in movement throughout the day—I have this mat in my office for little exercises."
This yoga mat has 34,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and seven colors to choose from.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
"One of my goals this year is to fit in more movement during the day, and these sneakers will help me reach that goal."
DII Farmhouse Chicken Wire Storage Baskets
"Keeping the home organized in the New Year is another one of my goals—these bins have been great for organizing the kids' playroom."
These storage baskets come in 13 colors.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
"In 2022 we want to cook more as a family, and this all-in one pressure cooker and air fryer truly does it all. The dinner options are endless!"
