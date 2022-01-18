Your Favorite Chelsea Handler Book Is Being Turned Into a Show at Peacock

Watch : Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods"

Chelsea Handler is turning lemons into lemonade.

E! News can confirm that the comedian's memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me is headed to Peacock. The 2019 book is being turned into a 30-minute sitcom series, starring Chelsea as herself.

In the book, Chelsea wrote about the year she decided to embark on a journey to become a more self-sufficient and kinder person. On this journey, she sought therapy, had difficult conversations with loved ones and became a political activist.

And though the subject matter is serious, Chelsea balanced it out with her trademark sense of humor.

Since then, the Chelsea Lately host has shared that she's happier than she's ever been, writing in September, "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."