Your Favorite Chelsea Handler Book Is Being Turned Into a Show at Peacock

Chelsea Handler is executive producing and starring in the upcoming Peacock series Life Will Be the Death of Me, based on her book of the same title.

By Cydney Contreras Jan 18, 2022 9:21 PMTags
TVChelsea HandlerBooksShoppingCelebritiesShop With E!Shop BooksShop News
Watch: Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods"

Chelsea Handler is turning lemons into lemonade.

E! News can confirm that the comedian's memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me is headed to Peacock. The 2019 book is being turned into a 30-minute sitcom series, starring Chelsea as herself. 

In the book, Chelsea wrote about the year she decided to embark on a journey to become a more self-sufficient and kinder person. On this journey, she sought therapy, had difficult conversations with loved ones and became a political activist.

And though the subject matter is serious, Chelsea balanced it out with her trademark sense of humor.

Since then, the Chelsea Lately host has shared that she's happier than she's ever been, writing in September, "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The star recently won a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Tour after traveling the country and performing her Vaccinated and Horny standup routine. She shared on Instagram that it is one of her biggest accomplishments, saying, "Can you believe that??? This is one of the happiest times of my life and I owe it to each and every one of my fans and to the man of the hour @jokoy."

Carlos Reyes & Irvin Rivera/Meshell Studio/NBCUniversal

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Name Their Son After Favorite Movie

2

Jamie Lynn Spears Weighs In on Britney and Justin Timberlake's Breakup

3
Exclusive

Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Randall Split in VPR Reunion Teaser

Boyfriend and comedian Jo Koy celebrated the accolade on his own Instagram account. "This woman is the light, the rock and the voice for women that struggle to be heard," he wrote. "@chelseahandler has your back ladies. She has inspired me to be the best version of myself. I'm so proud to know that you're in my life. Congratulations once again for your win!"

Deadline was the first to report that the series is in development at Peacock.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . And You Too! by Chelsea Handler

This memoir is funny, insightful, and honest, which is what we love about Chelsea Handler.

$27
$12
Amazon
Free Trial
Audible
Free Trial
Kindle
Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Name Their Son After Favorite Movie

2

Jamie Lynn Spears Weighs In on Britney and Justin Timberlake's Breakup

3
Exclusive

Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Randall Split in VPR Reunion Teaser

4

Why Fans Are Convinced Pete Davidson Took Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics

5

Why Jana Kramer Initially Believed Her New BF Had a "Small Penis"