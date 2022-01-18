Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down "Complicated" Relationship With Britney Spears Amid Feud

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing love for Britney Spears as their online feud wages on.
"We go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the love and support will always be there," the Zoey 101 alum exclusively told E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 18. "I just don't know what else to say other than I'm her little sister, I love her, I support her."
Added Jamie, "It doesn't matter what the rest of the world thinks."
The sisters took their spat public earlier this month after Jamie Lynn opened up in an ABC News interview about her family's "complicated dynamics" and said that she "didn't understand what was happening" when Britney was placed in a since-terminated conservatorship more than 13 years ago.
"You know, this is my family," Jamie said during E!'s Daily Pop. "I can't help the family I was born into. I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through. And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."
"That's kind of what we're doing now," she continued. "I have to respect that for everyone."
Unfortunately, the sisterly spat has only intensified since Jamie shared this sentiment with E! News.
Britney took to Twitter on Jan. 14, condemning Jamie for purporting "crazy lies" about her alleged past behavior "for the Hollywood books."
Referencing Jamie Lynn's new memoir Things I Should Have Said, Britney dubbed one of Jamie's claims—that Britney once took a knife and locked the two of them in a room together—as something that "only a scum person would make up."
However, Britney slightly backtracked the following day, Jan. 15.
In a new Twitter statement, the "Toxic" singer wrote in-part, "Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all...I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said 'but you're not.'"
"I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!!!" Britney continued in her tweet directed at Jamie Lynn. But I think that we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do to criminals ... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty [sic] insane to me !!!"
Up until a judge terminated Britney's conservatorship, her and Jamie Lynn's dad, Jamie Spears, had largely been in control of Britney's finances and personal life—an arrangement that she described as "abusive" when speaking out against him and the rest of her family in 2021.
Speaking to E! News, Jamie Lynn actually touched on the subject of both her father and her "chaotic" childhood.
"My whole life from a young age was very much, I wanted to please other people," Jamie Lynn explained on Daily Pop. "And everyone else controlled my narrative, whether it was the media or the machine around me."
It wasn't until she was pregnant that for the "first time," Jamie Lynn "used my voice and did exactly what I wanted to do and stood up for myself."
"I think that it's really important for me to use my voice because I want my daughters to see me using me voice even when it's scary even when there's judgment in the world," she added. "I want them to know that their voice matters, no matter the circumstances are."
Jamie Lynn doesn't "have all the answers," though.
"Family dynamics are very complicated in everyone's family—that's not some revelation, but for me, I've set healthy boundaries that work for me and promote my well-being," she said. "I'm still working through a lot of things."
