Why Jana Kramer Initially Believed Her New Boyfriend Had a "Small Penis"

Jana Kramer's got the man!
The 38-year-old country music star dished about her romance with boyfriend Ian Schinelli during the Jan. 16 episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, revealing details about her new flame and why she initially believed that he was too good to be true.
Explaining that "a lot of people call him Captain America," Jana said that she was surprised Ian—a member of the Navy SEAL reserve who currently works in private equity and does CrossFit competitively—was still single when they first met, leading her to initially believe "something has to be wrong with him."
"When I met him, I was like, ‘Okay, he's handsome. He's got a body to die for. He's is freaking Navy SEAL. He's in private equity. He's charming. He's nice. He's kind. He's got a daughter. He's a dad,'" she recalled herself thinking. "And I'm like, 'I bet you he has a small penis.' That's it."
However, her speculations turned out to be very wrong. As Jana cheekily noted, "I will say that it's very nice."
So, how did Jana meet her new man? According to the One Tree Hill alum, she has Andrew East, the husband to former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, to thank for that after the three of them wound up at a party together in October.
"I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I was like, 'Oh man, he is cute, but obviously he's probably married.' I don't really pay much attention to it," she remembered. "But long story short, Andrew came over to me and was like, 'Hey, there's a guy here I want you to meet.'"
Though the singer was hesitant at first to be set up, she eventually agreed and was shocked to find Andrew introducing her to the same man she had been eyeing throughout the party.
"And then we ended up meeting and that's how we met," Jana added. "We just talked and...the rest is history."
For Jana, "it's been so nice" to be with someone who doesn't have a lot of qualities that "bother" her.
"We just have a lot of fun together, and he pushes me to just stretch my limits on things," she added. "It just feels really nice."
Jana went Instagram official with Ian on Jan. 11, nine months after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin, her husband of six years.
She confirmed her split with Mike, 34, on April 21, writing in part on her Instagram, "I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.' Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal."
Since the divorce, which was finalized in July, Jana has been open about moving on as she and Mike co-parent daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3. In September, she told Us Weekly that she and the former footballer have agreed not to introduce their children to "random people."
"I won't want to meet someone's kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we're in a serious relationship," she explained. "I think it's important to really, like, be solid in the relationship. Mike and I are really good with that. We've been [keeping an] eye on that. It needs to be, like, something serious."