Leonardo DiCaprio Licked the Ear of This NFL Player's Wife—But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio LICKED Married Woman's Ear?!

We're pretty sure this vacation story is wilder than any NFL football game we've seen.

Earlier this month, Kelly Stafford, who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, released a new episode of her podcast, The Morning After.

The show aims to be "something fun and stress free to listen to" as you go about your day. On the Jan. 11 episode, Kelly certainly fulfilled her promise when she shared a wild vacation story.

While enjoying a getaway with Matthew, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife Sarah Ryan, the group ran into Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Nina Agdal. They quickly bonded and decided to hang out the next day to play volleyball and Frisbee.

When the sun began to set, the group decided to play Picolo, a drinking game that sends prompts to players' phones, instructing them to challenges, dares and more. What came next was a moment no listener was prepared for.