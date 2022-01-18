11 Things We Were Inspired to Buy from Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s TikTok Videos

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

TikTok has influenced us to buy so many things over the past two years, but usually, it's seasoned skincare gurus who are telling us what we need to use in our twenties to keep our skin looking youthful by the time we are in our forties. That was before we came across Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's TikTok account a few months ago. Now a 9-year-old has us running to Ulta and Target for our self-care night essentials!

From inside looks into Kardashian family gatherings to cameos from Scott Disick and North West, the mother-daughter account is truly the gift that keeps on giving. But our favorite @pandkourt videos are by far Penelope's product hauls!

Not only does Penelope know more about skincare and makeup than we did when we were her age, but we still can't make videos as aesthetically-pleasing as she can. Her art direction alone has sold us on so many products!