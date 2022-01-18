11 Things We Were Inspired to Buy from Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s TikTok Videos

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TikTok has influenced us to buy so many things over the past two years, but usually, it's seasoned skincare gurus who are telling us what we need to use in our twenties to keep our skin looking youthful by the time we are in our forties. That was before we came across Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's TikTok account a few months ago. Now a 9-year-old has us running to Ulta and Target for our self-care night essentials!
From inside looks into Kardashian family gatherings to cameos from Scott Disick and North West, the mother-daughter account is truly the gift that keeps on giving. But our favorite @pandkourt videos are by far Penelope's product hauls!
Not only does Penelope know more about skincare and makeup than we did when we were her age, but we still can't make videos as aesthetically-pleasing as she can. Her art direction alone has sold us on so many products!
With parents like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, it's no surprise Penelope is a natural-born tastemaker, which is why we decided to try out 11 products from her TikTok to see if they lived up to the hype. Spoiler: She knows what's up!
Below, we rounded up our @pandkourt-inspired buys that we think you'll like as much as we do.
Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion
We love a supportive niece! Penelope has featured a few products from aunt Kylie Jenner's skincare line, including this body lotion! First off, the smell is incredible. A small amount transports you to a tropical paradise in addition to helping your legs look and stay hydrated AF.
Method Body Wash Pure Peace
We will exclusively be using this body wash from this point forward. For only $9, the plant-based, biodegradable formula makes your skin ultra-smooth while leaving you smelling like a garden.
hers Detox Scalp Scrub
It wasn't until recently that we started paying extra attention to our scalp, so we applaud Penelope for knowing that scalp health is wealth at 9-years-old! This vegan detoxifying scrub is powered by sugar granules, salicylic acid and aloe to remove buildup, exfoliate and moisturize your mane.
Whaline Spa Headband (6-Pack)
In one of her videos, Penelope rocked a bow-adorned spa headband, and we immediately searched for one for ourselves. Not only does this headband help keep hair out of the way when applying skincare, but you'll feel extra cute while doing your nightly routine.
Pique Organic Sun Goddess Matcha - 28 Single Serve Sticks
What we would give to have a matcha latte made by Kourtney or Penelope! The limit does not exist. While we wait for an invite, we're going to follow Penelope's steps for making a delicious matcha by using this blend from PIQUE. It's so yummy!
Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub
We've heard great things about this scrub, so we had to add it to our cart when we were picking up the rest of our @PandKourt-inspired buys. Available in dozens of dreamy scents, this sugar scrub works to revive dull skin while helping lock in moisture. We love how this one smells!
Joon X Moon Champagne Bubbling Bath Fizz
Although our favorite tastemaker showed off the body scrub cubes from this brand, we picked up the bath fizz to elevate our self-care night! This cruelty-free bathing powder has a luxurious scent and nourishing oils to leave you feeling calm and collected post-bath.
Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask
We might have a new favorite sheet mask thanks to Penelope! This coconut-derived mask is infused with a proprietary complex of Okinawa Red Algae and natural hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump skin almost instantly.
Heritage Store Lavender Water
Soothe and hydrate skin by misting this refreshing lavender water all over! It also provides a calming aroma for those stressful moments you don't see coming.
MONDAY Moisture Conditioner
We love trying out new shampoo and conditioners, so it didn't take much for us to head over to Target when we saw Penelope feature MONDAY's Moisture shampoo and conditioner! From the price tag to the ingredients and results, we give this haircare set a 10/10.
