Disney Alums Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles Join Season 3 of HSMTMTS

Sweet niblets! On Jan. 18, Disney+ announced that Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles will be joining season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Check out the exciting news here!

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 18, 2022 7:00 PMTags
TVHigh School MusicalHannah MontanaCelebritiesFrozenOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

Are we excited about this news? You can bet on it.

Production for season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially begun and this season, the cast is really saying, "We're all in this together." On Jan. 18, Disney+ announced that Corbin Bleu, who played Chad in High School Musical, and Jason Earles, Jackson Stewart from Hannah Montana, will be joining the cast as guest stars for the new season. Corbin will star as himself, and Jason is set to play Dewey Wood, the stone-faced, killjoy Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake.

Along with these two OG Disney Channel alums, Meg Donnelly (Val) from Disney's Zombies will be joining the Tim Federle-created series as a guest star and Adrian Lyles (Jet) and Saylor Bell (Maddox) as series regulars. 

Returning cast members include Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Sofia Wylie (Gina) and Julia Lester (Ashlyn).

This casting is, as Troy and Gabriella would say, what we've been looking for. 

photos
25 High School Musical Secrets Revealed

And to make this news ever better? The summer musical will be Frozen.

"Season three is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is 'best in snow,'" according to the season's description. Plus, there will be music from Camp Rock and High School Musical.

Disney

While we wait for Corbin and Jason to get their head in the game for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, we'll just be binge-watching late 00's Disney Channel shows.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Randall Split in VPR Reunion Teaser

2

Why Fans Are Convinced Pete Davidson Took Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics

3

Raven Gates Gives Birth to First Baby Via Emergency C-Section

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Randall Split in VPR Reunion Teaser

2

Why Fans Are Convinced Pete Davidson Took Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics

3

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

4

Raven Gates Gives Birth to First Baby Via Emergency C-Section

5
Exclusive

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Name Their Son After Favorite Movie