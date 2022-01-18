Bachelor Nation's Derek Peth Marries Model Saffron Vadher

Watch : Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Derek Peth has found his happily ever after.

On Jan. 17, the Bachelor in Paradise alum confirmed on Instagram that he married fiancé Saffron Vadher.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peth !!!" the couple shared online when debuting their wedding rings. "14/01/2021." While it's unclear if the pair said "I do" one year ago or just had a typo when sharing their wedding date, there was no debate that Derek and Saffron were in love with each other.

After getting engaged in November 2020, the pair has shared glimpses into their love story online. And when it was time to celebrate their big day, the couple couldn't help but gush over the other.

"I love our life together," Derek wrote in the comments section. Saffron added, "I love u moreee."

After the news was revealed, several members of Bachelor Nation shared their well wishes including Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. "Yay!!! Congratulations you two!!!" Danielle Maltby wrote.