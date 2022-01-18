Bella Hadid Recalls Struggle With "Excruciating and Debilitating Mental and Physical Pain"

Watch : Bella Hadid Says She Feels EMPOWERED in 2022

When you head to Bella Hadid's Instagram profile, what do you see?

Sure, there are photos from her glamorous modeling campaigns and photo shoots, but the 25-year-old runway star also uses her platform for a bigger purpose: to discuss mental health and her Lyme disease diagnosis, reminding her 48.5 million followers that they are not alone in their own journeys.

In addition to sharing her experience with Lyme disease, Bella has spoken about her battles with anxiety and depression. She began taking pictures of herself, like the ones she shared in November of her crying while reflecting on "breakdowns and burnouts," to better communicate to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her doctor how she was feeling.

"I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo," she explained to WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series. "It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn't know why. That was over the past three years."