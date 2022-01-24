7 Things Megan Rapinoe Can't Live Without

We interviewed Megan Rapinoe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from brands Megan is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Megan Rapinoe is filled with hope in 2022.

Although the past couple of years have been filled with challenges and sadness for many people, the soccer stud is optimistic that the New Year can bring about some happy and positive memories.

"My hope for 2022 is that we apply some of the lessons we learned so harshly and come together to make a more equitable world," she told E! News. "I am looking forward to hopefully spending more time in person with people I love and focusing on what really matters."

With a positive mindset, Megan shared some of her favorite items that make life a little bit more enjoyable including a must-have product from her partnership with Sony. "I use my headphones every single day and they've become apart of my daily routine," she teased. See what pair she loves below.