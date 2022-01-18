How Was This Important Detail Left Out of Cheer?

Watch : Netflix's "Cheer" Season 2: Gabi Butler Opens Up About Jerry Harris

The Cheer producers have some explaining to do.

Season two of the docuseries premiered on Netflix last week, reuniting viewers with faces old and new. Among the newcomers are the cheerleaders from Trinity Valley Community College, which is located about 40 miles down the road from Corsicana, Tex., where Monica Aldama and the bulldogs train.

The TVCC Cardinals are coached by Vontae Johnson, a footballer-turned-cheerleader with a no-nonsense attitude. He is joined by assistant coach Khris Franklin, as well as team leaders Jada Wooten and Jeron Hazelwood. Together, they've trained to become one of Navarro's fiercest competitors at the National Cheerleaders Association's Collegiate National Championship, a.k.a. Daytona.

The thing that isn't explained in Cheer is that Navarro and TVCC are competing against each other and no one else. A quick search of the Daytona schedule reveals that they are the only teams participating in the advanced large co-ed junior college division.