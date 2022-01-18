Jamie Lynn Spears Weighs In on Britney and Justin Timberlake's Breakup

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is reflecting on Britney Spears' very public split from Justin Timberlake.



During the first of a two-part interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on Jan. 17, Jamie Lynn opened up about being "so sad" once news broke that her sister and the NSYNC frontman had called it quits in 2002 after almost four years of dating.



"I think everyone thought it was forever," Jamie Lynn said. "I was so sad first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw maybe I didn't know everything about the relationship. Perhaps they were protecting me and obviously why would they talk to me about anything. It was really sad, though, seeing my sister be so heartbroken."

As fans may recall, during their well-known romance, the two stars reigned as a power couple of the pop world.

Although Jamie Lynn went on to say that she does not "truly" know why the former couple broke up, she said that they were "criminalized" and held to a "different standard" than other adults their age. At the time of their breakup, both Justin and Britney were around 21 years old.