Don’t Miss These 80% Off Deals on Bestselling Jewelry at BaubleBar

These 80% off deals on necklaces, rings, and bracelets at BaubleBar are just too good to pass up.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 18, 2022
BaubleBar Sale

If you're looking for high-quality jewelry that you can keep forever and ever, BaubleBar is the place to shop. They have so many timeless pieces that you can pair with any outfit for years to come. They also have so many fun, unique jewelry options for anyone who prefers more colorful accessories. No matter what you want to shop for, BaubleBar always has plenty of options.

If you love BaubleBar then you're in luck because some of their best-selling, iconic pieces are on sale, including the Mini Alidia Ring and the Bennett Tennis necklace. If you want to expand your jewelry collection without going over budget, check out some of our favorite BaubleBar pieces that are on sale for 80% off.

BaubleBar Initial Hair Barrette

How darling is this initial hair barrette? This is also a great gift because who doesn't love something personal?

$28
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Black Alpha Pisa

Get one of these bracelets to represent the first initial of your name or the initials of a significant other or a child. You can even wear multiple Alpha Pisa bracelets at once to spell out a word on your wrist.

$28
$15
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

These rings are just the best. You're going to want one in every single color. They are a guaranteed compliment getter.

$44
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Eileen Pisa Bracelet

These initial bracelets are 50% off. Get one for yourself and a gift for a friend who appreciates a personalized piece.

$30
$15
BaubleBar

BaubleBar

You can never go wrong with pearls. This headband strikes that perfect balance between timeless and trendy.

$42
$25
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Anna Cubic Zirconia Ring

This blue ring is beautiful on its own, but it would also look great stacked with some other gold rings that you may already have in your jewelry collection. It's also available in pink.

$48
$25
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet

This is one of BaubleBar's most iconic, bestselling pieces. It's a staple for all of your activities, from everyday errands to a special event. There are four colors to choose from in three different lengths.

 

$48
$36
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Kaia Earrings

These tassel earrings are so classic BaubleBar. These also come in white and gold.
 

 

$48
$36
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace

This necklace is almost always sold out, so the fact that it's actually available to purchase and it's on sale make this an immediate "add to cart."

$68
$40
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jayna Earrings

These pastel beaded earrings freshen up any look.

 

$38
$25
BaubleBar

If you're looking for more great jewelry, here are our favorite brands for layering.

