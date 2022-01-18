See Oscar Isaac "Embrace the Chaos" in Marvel's Moon Knight Trailer

Watch : "Shang-Chi" Star Simu Liu Did WHAT Training for Marvel Movie?

Oscar Isaac is counting sheep in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight.

On Monday, Jan. 17, the Marriage Story actor made his debut as the new superhero Moon Knight in the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name, set to premiere on March 30. Disney+ surprised MCU fans with the preview, teasing, "Welcome to chaos."

Viewers meet Steven Grant (Isaac), a restless Brit with a sleeping disorder. But it seems his problems go beyond getting a few hours of shut eye, with Steven saying, "I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams."

The trailer sees an exhausted Steven as he navigates the streets of London and arrives at his job at a museum, where he begins hallucinating that a shadowy figure is following his every move. In his foggy state of mind, he finds a cell phone in an ancient Egypt exhibit and once it's charged, a woman calls and says, "Oh my god, you're alive. What's wrong with you Marc?"

Then, he meets Dr. Arthur Harrow, portrayed by Ethan Hawke, who tells him to "embrace the chaos."