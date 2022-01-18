The Bachelor Alums Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share the Movie That Inspired Their Son’s Name

We interviewed Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Ashley and Jared are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Bachelor in Paradise baby that we've all been waiting for will be here before we know it. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child together in February 2022. We saw their initial interactions on reality TV and we even got to witness the proposal. We love following along with the fan favorites as they share their life updates and milestones. The Bachelor franchise alums have kept us in the loop throughout Ashley's entire pregnancy, announcing that they are expecting on Amazon Live in July 2021. In August 2021, they revealed that they have a baby boy on the way.
Earlier today, the couple went live on Amazon to share another major update, the name of their child. They also shared some of the baby items that they bought to prepare for their son's arrival. Prior to going public with the baby name news, Ashley and Jared spoke to E! News about the name and the movie that inspired their decision.
E!: There are so many names to choose from and you can even just make one up if you want to. What name did you guys go with for your son?
AI: It's Dawson.
E!: As in Dawson's Creek? Or did you get inspiration elsewhere?
AI: No, not the Creek, Jack Dawson [Leonardo DiCaprio's character in Titanic], but we're gonna get that question a lot I assume. We're gonna get the Dawson's Creek thing a lot and we've never watched Dawson's Creek.
E!: Did you guys give him a middle name?
JH: His full name is Dawson Demitri Haibon. We came up with Dimitri because Ashley's dad's name is Dominic, but Dominic will be taken by her sister Lauren's future child because she already claimed the name. And then we were just thinking and came up with Demitri from Dominic.
E!: How long have you known that Dawson was the right name:
JH: Ashley has known that this is the name for twenty years of her life.
She told me even before we found out she was pregnant that she wanted to name her firstborn Dawson and she said she would want that name for a boy or a girl. I really liked the name for a boy, but not for a girl. We found out we were having a boy and went with Dawson, which I'm totally cool with because I also love DiCaprio in Titanic. As a huge film buff, I respect the fact that Ashley has always wanted to name her kid after one of her favorite movie characters. So I was 100% into it.
E!: With all of the platforms you both have (podcasts, Instagram, Twitter, etc.), what is it about Amazon Live that made it the right place to continually share your updates throughout your journey to parenthood?
AI: When we initially did the announcement with Amazon, we didn't really know how that would go, but I knew that I love working with Amazon and doing lives because they were just so nice and easy to work with. We had more people watching those live streams than we even get on our own Instagram Lives. It turned out so well and we all had so much fun. The feedback was insanely nice and the amount of people who watched it was just so crazy. Everyone has just been so positive and caring in the comments too.
JH: For me, there's just something thrilling about the live aspect. I love our podcasts and I love Instagram, but everything is curated, right? And, there's nothing wrong with that, but just to switch things up and go live on air is a totally different feeling, like "This is it. This is the moment." When we shared the pregnancy announcement, it just felt so real and very fun to be live. I got to put together cribs and car seats, which increased my excitement to become a dad.
E!: Do you feel pressure to become an expert on baby products even though you are not parents yet?
AI: I've received a lot of recommendations from moms and mommy influencer friends. Jared's sister also just had a baby, who is two months old now. She's giving us lots of recommendations, so I feel like you kind of enter this space of learning about those products and you just figure out which ones are the best for your family and which ones you ultimately recommend. I always love giving recommendations for anything, from food to beauty products, so I guess baby products are just the next natural step in that progression.
E!: Is there anything that you ordered on repeat to help just make things easier throughout the pregnancy?
AI: I'm so happy I've been using Honest products on my belly because I haven't gotten any stretch marks. They are amazing. The Honest bath salts have been so nice too. I've also been wearing this belly belt from Belly Bandit. That has been awesome for me. It's like a bra for your belly. It's so supportive.
The Honest Company Honest Mama Bump Love Bundle- Body Butter + Body Oil Duo
This two-piece set includes the Honest Body Butter, which provides 24 hours of moisture and encourages skin's natural elasticity. The oil moisturizes and nourishes to help skin stretch without any damage. It's hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin too.
The Honest Company Honest Mama Me Moment Soaking Salts
These bath salts calming, mineral-rich, hypoallergenic, and unscented to give moms-to-be the comfort and relaxation they deserve.
Belly Bandit Women's Maternity 2 in 1 Band
This Belly Bandit Band lifts and supports a growing belly in all of the right places, relieving pressure on the bladder and reducing strain on back muscles. It provides stability as your center of gravity shifts. It's even great to wear post-pregnancy to help guide the joints back to their pre-pregnancy position. It's available in beige and black.
There's even another version with a pocket to fit hot/cold gel therapy packs for additional comfort.
If you're shopping for a baby on the way, Ashley and Jared shared additional baby picks below.
Dr. Brown's Deluxe Baby Bottle Warmer
This effectively warms several bottles before it's necessary to refill water. It has audio and visual alerts to let you know when the warming cycle is complete and it has a cycle memory to repeat your preferred heating time. This bottle warmer has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baby Shusher the Sleep Miracle– Sound Machine
This sound machine uses a real human voice to calm and lull your baby to sleep. It has 15 to 30-minute timers to help the most sleep-resistant little ones get some rest. It's portable, easy-to-use, and it comes with batteries. This game-changing product has 9,300+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
4moms mamaRoo 4 Baby Swing, Bluetooth Baby Rocker with 5 Unique Motions
This baby rocker has five unique motions and speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled with four built-in sounds and an MP3 plug-in. The cover is removable and machine washable. The device is rechargeable, which means there's no need to worry about replacing batteries. This rocker has 5,00+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Snoo Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet - Bedside Crib with Automatic Rocking Motions and Soothing White Noise
In a previous, E! News interview, Ashley and Jared shared that they turned to fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert for some baby insights. Jared shared, "There's one item that Jade and Tanner told us about, the Snoo," with Ashley adding, "Our other friends also have It."
The BIP stars aren't the only people who influenced Jared and Ashley about the power of the Snoo. The dad-to-be recalled, "One of my high school buddies has two girls and he randomly brought it up and told me to get the Snoo. He lives in Rhode Island. He drove on a Friday afternoon in heavy traffic to Boston to get the Snoo because he was like 'I need it immediately.'" Ashley shared, "It is supposed to add an hour to two hours of sleep every night."
Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Swing, Dual Motion Baby Swing with Music, Sounds and Motorized Mobile
Soothe your baby with with this cozy, comfortable swing. You can customize the experience to your baby's preferences with six swing speeds and 16 sounds/songs. This swing has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Let's Count Soft Book- World of Eric Carle The Very Hungry Caterpillar Baby Teething Crinkle Book
This fabric book allows babies to explore colors, sounds, and textures. It comes with a soft teething toy to keep babies engaged. This book has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Honest Company, Baby Wipes, Hypoallergenic Honest Wipes, 576 Count
These wipes are hypoallergenic and plant-based. This are great for diaper changes and to clean up messy hands or other messes your baby might encounter. These are ultra-thick and soft for your baby's comfort. These have 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer and Baby Wet Wipes Dispenser
This baby wipe warmer was designed to maintain the perfect temperature to smooth and calm your baby, especially for those late night diaper changes. It also has a built-in night light. The product has more than 13,700 5-star reviews.
If you're looking for even more more Amazon baby picks from Ashley and Jared, click here.